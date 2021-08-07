Irish Olympics update

Fionnuala McCormack secured a 25th place finish in the Women’s Marathon overnight.
The Dublin native, who was competing at her fourth Games, finished in a time of 2-hours-34-minutes-and-9-seconds.
The race was won by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir with Aoife Cooke pulling out before the halfway point.
Stephanie Meadow came seventh in the women's golf on 12-under-par, just five shots off American Nelly Korda.
Leona Maguire finished up in a tie for 23rd on 5-under.
In the velodrome this morning, Mark Downey and Felix English didn't finish.