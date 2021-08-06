Irish Olympics update

Natalya Coyle is in action in the Modern Pentathlon at the Olympics.

Having placed third in the fencing yesterday, the Meath woman has picked up 283 points from her swim this morning.

Coyle will take part in the bonus-round of the fencing this hour before the showjumping and combined running and shooting later.

===

Donegal's Brendan Boyce has secured his best-ever finish in the 50k walk.

He finished 10th in a time of three-hours and 53-minutes in the event, which won't be part of the 2024 Games in Paris.

Leevale's Alex Wright was 29th overall.

===

Stephanie Meadow is four shots outside the medal positions after three rounds of the women's golf.

The Antrim native has signed for a round of 68 today to move to seven-under-par.

Leona Maguire will need a big final round tomorrow if she's to compete for a medal, she's five-under after three days.

World number one Nelly Korda leads by three strokes at 15-under.

===

Ireland have been drawn ninth to jump in the team showjumping qualifier.

The top ten of nineteen entries will qualify for tomorrow’s final.

===

And Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley are involved in the women’s madison in the velodrome.