Irish Olympic swimmer Mona McSharry was in the county this week.

She paid a visit to Kingdom Swimming Club, holding a Breaststroke Clinic followed by a q & a session.

Mona McSharry spoke with Radio Kerry’s Andrew Morrissey

Kingdom Swimmers Jack Hutchinson & Daragh Casey took Gold & Bronze respectively in the 1500m free on the opening day of the Munster Long Course Championships in UL this weekend.