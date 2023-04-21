Irish off pace after opening round of Chevron Championship

Leona Maguire is 4 over par and Stephanie Meadow is 5 over after the opening round of the Chevron Championship in Texas, the first major of the year.
Peiyun Chien leads on 5 under.
