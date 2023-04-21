Advertisement
Sport

Irish off pace after opening round of Chevron Championship

Apr 21, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Irish off pace after opening round of Chevron Championship Irish off pace after opening round of Chevron Championship
Share this article

Leona Maguire is 4 over par and Stephanie Meadow is 5 over after the opening round of the Chevron Championship in Texas, the first major of the year.

Peiyun Chien leads on 5 under.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus