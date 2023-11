Irish midfielder Niamh Kelly from the Adelaide Crows has been named on the A-F-L-W All-Australian team.

The Mayo native is one of eleven debutants on the 16-player panel - the equivalent of the GAA All-Stars.

She is only second Irish player to achieve the accolade - following Orla O'Dwyer of Brisbane Lions last year.

Advertisement

Adelaide were edged out in yesterday's A-F-L-W semi-final and had six players named on the All-Australian selection.