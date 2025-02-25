Advertisement
Sport

Irish men face Germany again this morning

Feb 25, 2025 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Irish men face Germany again this morning
The Irish men's hockey team face Germany in the FIH Pro League this morning.

World Champions Germany comfortably won 8-2 when these met yesterday.

Pass-back is at half-past-9.

