Irish men face Germany again this morning

The Irish men's hockey team face Germany in the FIH Pro League this morning.
World Champions Germany comfortably won 8-2 when these met yesterday.
Pass-back is at half-past-9.
Advertisement
The Irish men's hockey team face Germany in the FIH Pro League this morning.
World Champions Germany comfortably won 8-2 when these met yesterday.
Pass-back is at half-past-9.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus