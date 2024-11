Irish jockey Robbie Dolan is celebrating success in one of the world's biggest races.

The Kildare native was on board 'Knight's Choice' to land the honours at the Melbourne Cup overnight.

The 90-to-one chance held off 'Warp Speed' in a photo finish, while the Willie Mullins-trained 'Absurde' was fifth.

Dolan - who is 28 years of age - says it's an emotional win