Irish involvement comes to an end at British Open

Aug 20, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Irish involvement comes to an end at British Open
Jordan Brown’s defeat this afternoon has brought to an end Irish involvement at the British Open.

The Antrim man lost 3-nil to Stephen Maguire, who will now play Ali Carter in the last-16.

