Irish involvement comes to an end at British Open

Jordan Brown’s defeat this afternoon has brought to an end Irish involvement at the British Open.
The Antrim man lost 3-nil to Stephen Maguire, who will now play Ali Carter in the last-16.
Advertisement
Jordan Brown’s defeat this afternoon has brought to an end Irish involvement at the British Open.
The Antrim man lost 3-nil to Stephen Maguire, who will now play Ali Carter in the last-16.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus