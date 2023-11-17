Irish golfers well placed

Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin are 1 under par going into their second rounds at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Matthieu Pavon, Julien Guerrier and Nicolai Hojgaard were the overnight leaders on 5-under par.

Shane Lowry is level par.

Leona Maguire is five off the lead ahead of today’s second round at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Cavan golfer opened with a 4-under par round of 68 in Florida.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and China’s Ruoning Yin jointly lead on 9-under.