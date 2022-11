Irish duo John Murphy and Tom McKibbin are 3 under par entering their second rounds at the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

Dan Bradbury leads on 9 under.

Leona Maguire is just two shots off the lead heading into the second round of the Open de Espana.

She'll tee off from 5-under-par, with England's Cara Gainer out in front.