Advertisement
Sport

Irish golfers pull out of Joburg Open following new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa

Nov 26, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Irish golfers pull out of Joburg Open following new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa Irish golfers pull out of Joburg Open following new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa
Share this article

Jonathan Caldwell, Niall Kearney, Paul Dunne and Cormac Sharvin have all pulled out of the Joburg Open following the new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

It's believed they are attempting to return home with flights at a premium following a UK travel ban.

Munster are currently in Pretoria for a United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Southern province are then due to face the Lions in Johannesburg next week.

Here at home, Connacht play the Ospreys tonight, with kick off at 7.35 at the Sportsground.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Defeat for Cougars

Nov 26, 2021 08:11
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus