Irish golfers pull out of Joburg Open following new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa

Jonathan Caldwell, Niall Kearney, Paul Dunne and Cormac Sharvin have all pulled out of the Joburg Open following the new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

It's believed they are attempting to return home with flights at a premium following a UK travel ban.

Munster are currently in Pretoria for a United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls tomorrow.

The Southern province are then due to face the Lions in Johannesburg next week.

Here at home, Connacht play the Ospreys tonight, with kick off at 7.35 at the Sportsground.