Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are both well off the pace after the opening day of the Palos Verdes Championship in California.

Meadow is two-over-par, with Maguire a shot further back.

Minjee Lee is the leader on eight-under.

Graeme McDowell's opening round of one-under-par 70 leaves him six shots off the lead at the Mexico Open.

Jon Rahm is among those in a share for the lead on seven-under.