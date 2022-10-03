Irish finish well down field

Seamus Power finished in a tie for 30th at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship last night.

The Waterford native ended on eight-under-par overall after a final round of one-under 71.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was the eventual winner after overcoming Austrian Sepp Straka in a play-off.

Both players were 17-under-par in Mississippi.

Stephanie Meadow's final round of 73 saw her finish in a tie for 44th at the Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

The Antrim native ended the week on one-over-par.

England's Charley Hull had a one-stroke victory on 18-under.