Leinster lock Joe McCarthy has signed a three-year central contract with the IRFU.

The 23-year-old played a key role in last year's Six Nations Championship win and will play his rugby in Ireland until the summer of 2028.

McCarthy has earned 17 caps since his debut and joins Connacht wing Mack Hansen in signing a central contract today.

Hansen - aged 26 - has signed a two-year deal and will look to add to his tally of 27 Ireland caps.