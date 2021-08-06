Advertisement
Sport

Irish duo off pace in US

Aug 6, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Irish duo off pace in US
Shane Lowry will tee off from two-under-par on day of the St. Jude Invitational on the P-G-A Tour.

The Offaly man is six shots behind leader Harris English.

Rory McIlroy is back out later from two-over-par.

