Irish duo leading in US

Feb 5, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power leads at the halfway stage of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Waterford golfer will take a five-shot lead into the weekend, after carding a second round 64.

Power is 16-under par, five clear of the field.

Cork’s John Murphy finished the day on level par.

Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at the midway point of the Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan golfer carded seven birdies in a round of 65.

On 13-under par, Maguire and Marina Alex hold a four-shot lead.

