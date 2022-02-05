Irish duo leading in US

Seamus Power leads at the halfway stage of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Waterford golfer will take a five-shot lead into the weekend, after carding a second round 64.

Power is 16-under par, five clear of the field.

Cork’s John Murphy finished the day on level par.

Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at the midway point of the Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan golfer carded seven birdies in a round of 65.

On 13-under par, Maguire and Marina Alex hold a four-shot lead.