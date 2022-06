Nicole Turner and Ellen Keane are both through to finals this evening at the World Para Swimming Championships.

Turner, who has already secured a bronze medal this week, has won her S-6 500-metre butterfly heat in Portugal.

Earlier, Paralympic champion Keane also came first in her heat in the 100-metre breaststroke S-B-8.

While Roisin Ni Riain’s latest attempt at a hat-trick of medals comes in the final of the 200-metre individual medley S-M-13 just before 6.30 this evening.