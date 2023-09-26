Advertisement
Sport

Irish duo in first round action at British Open today

Sep 26, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Irish duo in first round action at British Open today
Ken Doherty and Fergal O’Brien are both in first round action at the British Open today.

Doherty faces Matthew Stevens in the evening session.

This afternoon O’Brien takes on Noppon Saengkham, a semi-finalist here last year.

