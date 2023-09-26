Irish duo in first round action at British Open today

Ken Doherty and Fergal O’Brien are both in first round action at the British Open today.
Doherty faces Matthew Stevens in the evening session.
This afternoon O’Brien takes on Noppon Saengkham, a semi-finalist here last year.
