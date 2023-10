Mark Power and Tom McKibbin resume six shots adrift of the lead on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

They play Carnoustie and St. Andrew�s respectively.

John Murphy and Padraig Harrington are both stationed at Kingsbarns, and are 1-under and 1-over par.

Peter Uihlein , Adri Arnaus and Sebastien Soderberg jointly lead on 8-under.