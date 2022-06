It's the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby meeting at the Curragh.

There are seven races with the first off at 5.

The Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup is the feature just before 6.45.

Meanwhile, the position of Frankie Dettori as a regular rider for the John and Thady Gosden yard is up in the air after it emerged he will not ride for the stable this weekend.