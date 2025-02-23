Advertisement
Sport

Irish Cup concludes today

Feb 23, 2025 10:02 By radiokerrysport
The Irish Cup coursing meeting concludes today.

All finals take place after the second interval, featuring the Una O’Sullivan Memorial Irish Cup.

Starting time today is 11.30.

