Irish crews in quarter-final action at World Championships

Sep 21, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Four Irish crews are in quarter-final action at the World Rowing Championships this morning.

Brian Colsh is in lane-1 for the third quarter-final of the men's single sculls.

Hugh Moore goes in the fourth quarter-final of the lightweight men's single sculls.

Just before 10.20am Olympic gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan are in the third quarter-final of the lightweight men's double sculls.

And just prior to 11am, Konan Pazzaia and Philip Doyle are in the fourth quarter-final of the men's double sculls.

