Irish crew 2nd at Olympics

The Irish crew of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove have ended the day second in the Men’s Skiff standings.

They posted finishes of fourth, thirteenth and ninth.

The top-10 after tomorrow’s trio of races will advance to Thursday’s medal race.

Daniel Wiffen could secure Ireland’s second medal of the Games tonight.

He goes in the final of the 800-metre freestyle just after 8pm

Rachael Darragh lost her opening group match in the women’s Badminton.

She fell to a 2-games to 1 defeat to Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann, having squandered match point in the second game.

The Ireland Women’s Sevens team had to settle for eighth in their competition.

That follows defeat today to France and Great Britain.

Tonight’s final pits Canada - coached by Irishman Jack Hanratty - against New Zealand.

Noel Hendrick has advanced to the semi-final of the Men’s Kayak.

A much better second run saw him finish 19th, with the top 20 making that semi-final.

However, a 50-second penalty incurred at the penultimate gate of her second run denied Madison Corcoran the chance of a semi-final spot in the Women’s Canoe.

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle will race for a rowing medal on Thursday.

They won their semi-final of the Men’s Double Sculls this morning, posting the fastest time across the two semis.

Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin have to content themselves with the B-final of the Women’s Double Sculls after placing fifth in their semi-final.

The women's four of Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe and Imogen Magner missed out on a place in the final after coming fourth in the repechage.

Ireland’s 2-nil defeat to India this afternoon leaves them needing to win their remaining two fixtures in the group phase of the men’s hockey.

Jennifer Lehane became the fourth Irish boxer to suffer a first round exit in Paris.

The Ashbourne native was beaten by unanimous decision by Chinese bantamweight Chang Yuan.

Abigail Hyde says she had the ride of her life, despite not progressing in the Individual Dressage.

Along with her horse Giraldo, they were sixth in their group, with only the top two going through to the final.