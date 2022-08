Three Irish wins this morning meant final places were secured for tomorrow at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Aoife Casey won her Women’s Single Sculls Heat 1 to move into the A final, while Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty finished first in the Women’s Pair Repechage 1.

Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen then sealed places in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls A final.