Irish clubs progress in Europe

Last night was a night few supporters of Sligo Rovers or St. Patrick's Athletic will ever forget.

Both clubs are through to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League following heroic displays.

Sligo were 2-nil winners at home to Motherwell, completing a 3-nil victory on aggregate.

Shane Blaney scored a tremendous free kick after only 4 minutes to open the scoring at the Showgrounds, and Max Mata sealed the win late on.

Blaney said he fancied his chances behind the dead ball

Pat's beat Mura 6-5 on penalties in Slovenia, after a goalless 120 minutes saw the sides finish level 1-1 on aggregate.

Pat's will be away to CSKA Sofia for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

And it's a trip to Norway for Sligo to play Viking.

Shamrock Rovers must put their own European distractions to one side tonight, as they begin their quest for a double.

The Hoops play Leinster Senior League side Bangor Celtic in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Bohemians face a tricky trip to Finn Harps.

Dundalk welcome Longford Town to Oriel Park.

Shelbourne head to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray

Drogheda entertain Athlone Town.

Buncrana's Cockhill Celtic go to UCD.

Treaty United play Usher Celtic.

And there's one all non-league tie, with Maynooth University Town up against Villa FC of Waterford.