Irish Champion Hurdle victory goes to State Man

There's been a Grade 1 treble on day 2 of the Dublin Racing Festival for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins which included an Irish Champion Hurdle with State Man.

Reporting from there here's Dave Keena

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend teamed up to win 3 of the 4 Grade One contests on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Cork jockey guided State Man to an easy victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

There was a downside for the Carlow trainer with Lossiemouth suffering a bad fall at the third last fence.

Earlier in the day, another Mullins mount Ballyburn crossed home first in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase while Kopek Des Bordes won the Tattersall's Ireland Novice Hurdle.

Joseph O'Brien saw success in the other Grade One on the card, his mount Solness took the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.