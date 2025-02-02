Advertisement
Sport

Irish Champion Hurdle the feature at Leopardstown this afternoon

Feb 2, 2025 09:29 By radiokerrysport
Irish Champion Hurdle the feature at Leopardstown this afternoon
One of the most anticipated clashes of the Dublin Racing Festival will see Willie Mullinsï¿½ top mare Lossiemouth take on her own stable companion State Man in the Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown this afternoon.

State Man is seeking a third straight win in the race and he faces four rivals in all, with Lossiemouth, Winter Fog, Daddy Long Legs and Fils Dï¿½oudairies completing the five-runner field.

In all, there are four Grade One races on the card today, where action kicks off at twenty-to-one.

