Irish boxing line-up confirmed

Jun 29, 2024 10:00 By radiokerrysport
Irish boxing line-up confirmed
The Irish boxing line-up for the Olympics later this year has been confirmed.

Tokyo medal winners Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh are among a 10-strong contingent.

The Games will begin on July 24th and run until the 11th of August.

TEAM IRELAND PARIS BOXING ANNOUNCEMENT:
Athletes:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick - Physiologist

