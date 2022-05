Irish boxer Dylan Eagleson has the chance to win a European gold medal tomorrow.

The Bangor bantamweight has booked his place in the European Championship final following a unanimous semi final win over Bulgarian Daniel Panev Asenov.

He is now guaranteed at least a silver medal when he enters tomorrow’s decider against Billal Bennama of France.

Middleweight Gabriel Dossen, is also through to his European Championship final, following a 4-1 win over his Italian opponent