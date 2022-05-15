Irish boxers progress

Carly McNaul has booked her place in the quarter finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships.

She has beaten Croatia's Nikolina Cacic in the flyweight division

It wasn't to be however for Niamh Fay, she has lost to Romanian Lacramioara Perijoc in the last 16 of the bantemweight competition.

Amy Broadhurst has reached the last eight of the welterweight with a unanimous win over Aslahan Mehmedova of Bulgaria.

Later, Caitlin Fryers and Kaci Rock go in round of sixteen action in the Light Flyweight and Welterweight tournaments.