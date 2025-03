Roscommon's Aoife O'Rourke has put in a sensational performance to beat home favourite Nikolina Gajic by unanimous decision at the Women's World Boxing Championship in Serbia.

That win guarantees a silver medal, but that could be upgraded to gold with a win in Sunday's 75-KG final.

Her sister Lisa goes in her 70-kg semi-final shortly after 7 when she takes on Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova.