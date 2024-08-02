Irish boxer beaten at Olympics

The ten-person Irish boxing team that travelled to Paris will return with only one medal.

Michaela Walsh became the latest Irish fighter to suffer a last-16 exit, beaten by unanimous decision by Bulgarian featherweight Svetlana Staneva.

====

Italian boxer Angela Carini has told Italian media that Imane Khelif should be allowed to continue boxing in Paris.

Carini quit their welterweight last-16 bout yesterday, fuelling what the IOC has described as aggression and abuse towards Khelif and Lin Wu-Ting.

But Carini told Gazzetta dello Sport that she respects the IOC’s decision to allow both boxers to compete in Paris.

=====

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have hinted at moving up in weight after winning the last ever Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.

The Skibbereen duo retained the gold medal they won three years ago in Tokyo.

Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen were fifth in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls,.

And it was sixth for Fermanagh’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney in the Men’s Pair.

====

It’s currently Ireland 1 New Zealand 1 in thier final Group B game in the Men’s Hockey.

====

Ireland’s Showjumping team had to content themselves with a seventh place finish in Versailles.

=====

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove were cruelly denied a medal in the Men’s Skiff.

A false start from the Irish crew contributed to a ninth place finish in the medal race, and fourth overall.

Staying in Marseille, Finn Lynch sits 26th after four races in the Men’s Dinghy - he had disappointing placings of 26th and 22nd today

Eve McMahon is 15th overall in the Women’s Dinghy, after finishes of 21st and 16th today.

=====

Medals now appear a remote possibility for the Irish men’s golfers.

Rory McIlroy is six off the lead on 5-under, and Shane Lowry is level par after their second rounds.

Xander Shauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood jointly hold the clubhouse lead on 11-under par.

=====

Noel Hendrick will go in race-3 of the Men’s Kayak Cross tomorrow, and Liam Jegou in race-7.

They were 14th and 17th respectively after today’s time trial section.

Madison Corcoran posted the 35th best time in the Women’s race.

====

Ellen Walshe returns to the pool tonight for the semi-finals of the 200-metre Individual Medley.

She was 15th overall after this morning’s heats.

=====

Without Rhasidat Adeleke, Ireland compete in a tough second heat in the Mixed 4-by-400 relay tonight.

Luke McCann, Andrew Coscoran and Cathal Doyle will go in tomorrow's repechage for a chance to enter the 1500 metre semi finals.

Heat 2 of the women’s 5000-metres, features Jodie McCann.

And Eric Favors competes in the qualifying for the Men’s Shot Put.

==========

Ireland ended their Men’s Hockey campaign with a 2-1 win over New Zealand.