Luke Maguire has advanced to the last-16 on day two of the Men's European Boxing Championships in Armenia.

The Dubliner claimed a 5-0 win over Poland's Daniel Piotrowski in the Light Middlewieght Division.

Belfast bantamweight Dylan Eagleson also had a 5-nil win in his bout with Turkey's Muhammet Sacli to reach the quarter-finals.

Kilkenny Light Welterweight Brandon McCarthy's last 32 bout against England's Joseph Tyers will be underway at 3pm.