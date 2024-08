Zach Tuohy will retire from AFL at the end of the season.

The Laois native has played 286 times across his stints with Carlton and Geelong, making him the most capped Irish player ever.

Tuohy won the Premiership title with Geelong in 2022, alongside his team mate and Dingle man Mark O Connor.

The Cats are currently fourth in the table ahead of the final round of regular season matches this weekend.