It was an Irish 1-2 in the women’s B race at the European 10,000m Cup in Pacé, France.

Kerry's Shona Heaslip finished in second place in a seasons best time of 33:26.96 just behind team mate Ide Nic Dhomhnaill who ran a PB of 33:24.10.

The Irish women’s team finished in 7th place overall.