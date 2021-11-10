Advertisement
IRFU won't comment on the specifics around the war of words between Anthony Eddy and current and past women's rugby players.

Nov 10, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
The IRFU say they won't be commenting on the specifics around the war of words between Anthony Eddy and current and past women's rugby players.

Director of women's and sevens rugby Eddy came under criticism from current hooker Cliodhna Moloney and former captain Claire Molloy for his rationalizations around the current state of the women's game.

Ireland recently failed to qualify for the 15's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Hugo Keenan says an increased number of offloads in Ireland's attacking game against Japan came naturally.

The 60 points to 5 win over Japan has raised expectations around this Saturday's match against New Zealand in Dublin.

Full-back Keenan says Ireland just got into a groove.

