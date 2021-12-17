Advertisement
IRFU to publish independent reviews into women's rugby

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
The IRFU says it will fully publish the two independent reviews currently being undertaken into women's rugby.

The union has indicated that the review into the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign will be completed in January, with a wider review of the women's game expected in the first quarter of next year.

They also hope to meet Sports Minister Jack Chambers next week.

62 former and present players wrote to the government on Monday expressing their loss of 'trust and confidence' in the IRFU.

