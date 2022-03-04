Advertisement
IRFU to invest €1 million annually into women's rugby

Mar 4, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
IRFU to invest €1 million annually into women's rugby
An IRFU report published today has said they will invest 1 million euro annually into women's rugby.

Despite previous promises, an independent report into Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Women’s World Cup will not be made public.

A dedicated Head of Women's Performance and Pathways is to be appointed to oversee the game, while Gemma Crowley has been announced as Team Programme Manager for the Womens 15s side.

Thirty specific recommendations were made in all to the IRFU after an independent review, with the IRFU saying they have formally accepted all of them.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts says Anthony Eddy's departure yesterday as women's and sevens director is not linked to the report

The IRFU say Cliodhna Moloney has not been left out of the Ireland Six Nations squad due to being outspoken against the union.

The Wasps hooker was a notable absentee from Greg McWilliams’ 38-player squad revealed yesterday.

Moloney had been critical of the union, leading in part to the independent review that was delivered today.

