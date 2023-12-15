Advertisement
Sport

IRFU say door always open for Johnny Sexton

Dec 15, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrysport
IRFU say door always open for Johnny Sexton
Share this article

The IRFU say the door will always be open for Johnny Sexton to enter the Ireland coaching system.

Sexton retired from rugby after the World Cup in October and the 38-year-old indicated he'd no immediate plans to become a coach.

The IRFU are set to announce their replacement for attack coach Mike Catt in the coming weeks after it was confirmed yesterday he'll leave his role after the summer tour of South Africa.

Advertisement

Outgoing IRFU performance director David Nucifora wouldn't reveal whether or not Sexton is on the shortlist to replace Catt.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Weekend racing preview
Advertisement
Munster name team for Round 2 of Champions Cup
Kerry to open 2024 League season at Cork
Advertisement

Recommended

Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades
Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Over €470,000 announced for MTU research
Kerry company scoops top prize at London Design Awards 2023
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus