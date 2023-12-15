IRFU say door always open for Johnny Sexton

The IRFU say the door will always be open for Johnny Sexton to enter the Ireland coaching system.

Sexton retired from rugby after the World Cup in October and the 38-year-old indicated he'd no immediate plans to become a coach.

The IRFU are set to announce their replacement for attack coach Mike Catt in the coming weeks after it was confirmed yesterday he'll leave his role after the summer tour of South Africa.

Outgoing IRFU performance director David Nucifora wouldn't reveal whether or not Sexton is on the shortlist to replace Catt.