IRFU hit back after letter from players

Dec 13, 2021 18:12 By radiokerrysport
The IRFU has accused the signatories of a letter accusing them of “untrustworthy leadership” of being irresponsible.

62 current and former internationals wrote to the Department of Sport, seeking an intervention to end “multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the union”.

The letter was signed by current players like Eimear Considine and Sene Naoupu, as well as former captains Ciara Griffin and Fiona Coghlan.

In response, the IRFU say they’re disappointed at the timing of the letter, when two reviews into the women’s game are ongoing.

