Advertisement
Sport

Ireland's T20 World Cup gets underway later today

Feb 10, 2023 10:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Ireland's T20 World Cup gets underway later today Ireland's T20 World Cup gets underway later today
Share this article

The Women's T20 World Cup gets underway in Cape Town later.

Tournaments hosts South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the Group A opener.

Ireland's first match comes on Monday against England in Group B.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus