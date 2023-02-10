Ireland's T20 World Cup gets underway later today

The Women's T20 World Cup gets underway in Cape Town later.
Tournaments hosts South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the Group A opener.
Ireland's first match comes on Monday against England in Group B.
