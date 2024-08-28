Advertisement
Sport

Ireland's Dunbar claims first ever stage win

Aug 28, 2024 17:01 By brendan
Ireland's Dunbar claims first ever stage win
Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar has claimed a first ever grand tour stage victory.

The Jayco-Alula rider emerged victorious from a breakaway on today’s 11th stage of the Vuelta Espana.

