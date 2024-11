Ireland's Aaron Hill is looking to progress in his bid to qualify for the UK Championship this morning.

The Cork man is in York to face Kai Wai Cheung of Hong Kong in the qualifying tournament.

Northern Ireland's Robbie McGuigan is also in action against China's He Guoqiang after his win yesterday.

1992 champion Jimmy White is among the afternoon starters against Ross Muir of Scotland.

The tournament proper gets underway on Saturday.