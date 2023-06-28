Ireland World Cup squad named

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her 23 strong squad for the World Cup finals in Australia.

Pauw has decided to bring three goalkeepers - who are Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh.

The defenders that will be on the plane are Heather Payne, Aine O'Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Connolly, Chloe Mustaki and Izzy Atkinson.

The midfielders selected are captain Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ciara Grant, Sinead Farrelly and Lucy Quinn.

And Pauw has picked the following forwards - Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett, Marissa Sheva and Abbie Larkin.

It's believed Jamie Finn, Harriett Scott and goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse make up a three strong standby list.

But Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan all miss out.

The 'Girls in Green' kick off their campaign against co-hosts Australia in Sydney on July 20th.