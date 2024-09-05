Advertisement
Ireland won't Target Rice and Grealish

Sep 5, 2024 10:24 By radiokerrynews
Ireland won't Target Rice and Grealish
Republic of Ireland assistant head coach John O'Shea says they won't be targetting Declan Rice and Jack Grealish this weekend.

The pair both represented the country at youth level before switching allegiance to England.

The nations meet in Dublin on Saturday.

O'Shea says they're not placing any specific focus on their two former stars.

 

Northern Ireland and Scotland both begin their Nations League campaigns this evening.

Luxembourg visit Windsor Park in League C.

And after a disappointing European Championships, Scotland take on Poland at Hampden Park in League A.

Kick off in both of those games is at 7.45.

