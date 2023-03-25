Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Women to begin their Six Nations Campaign today

Mar 25, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Ireland begin their Women's Six Nations campaign today.

Greg McWilliams' side face Wales in Cardiff, with kick-off at a quarter-past-two.

Today's other game sees England and Scotland face off in Newcastle from 4.45pm.

