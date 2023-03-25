Ireland Women to begin their Six Nations Campaign today

Ireland begin their Women's Six Nations campaign today.
Greg McWilliams' side face Wales in Cardiff, with kick-off at a quarter-past-two.
Today's other game sees England and Scotland face off in Newcastle from 4.45pm.
Advertisement
Ireland begin their Women's Six Nations campaign today.
Greg McWilliams' side face Wales in Cardiff, with kick-off at a quarter-past-two.
Today's other game sees England and Scotland face off in Newcastle from 4.45pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus