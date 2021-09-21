Ireland women look to end seven-game losing streak

The Republic of Ireland women's team will look to end a seven-game losing streak this evening.
Vera Pauw's side face Olympic semi finalists Australia in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium.
Kick off is at 7pm.
