Ireland women look to end seven-game losing streak

Sep 21, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland women's team will look to end a seven-game losing streak this evening.

Vera Pauw's side face Olympic semi finalists Australia in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium.

Kick off is at 7pm.

