Ireland Women will be without captain Gaby Lewis for today's One Day International with Sri Lanka at Stormont today.

The Dubliner scored a century against the same opposition on Tuesday but misses this morning's game through injury.

Orla Prendergast will step into the captaincy for the first time at international level with Arlene Kelly named vice-captain.

They'll get underway in Stormont at 10:45am.