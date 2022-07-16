Advertisement
Ireland win series against All Blacks

Jul 16, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland win series against All Blacks
Ireland have beaten the All Blacks to win a series in New Zealand for the first time.

Andy Farrell's side have won the final test by 32 points to 22 in Wellington.

Tries by Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw helped Ireland into a 22-3 lead at half time.

But New Zealand fought back - and with Andrew Porter yellow carded - the All Blacks scored three tries of their own to cut the deficit to 25-22.

A Rob Herring try, converted by Johnny Sexton - gave Ireland a 10 point cushion - and that was enough.

