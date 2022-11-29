Advertisement
Sport

Ireland win second pool match v Pakistan

Nov 29, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland win second pool match v Pakistan
Ireland have beaten Pakistan 3-1 in the Nations Cup in South Africa.

Conor Empey, Ben Walker and Shane O'Donoghue got the Irish goals.

It's the second win of the Pool stage for Ireland after they defeated France in the opening game.

